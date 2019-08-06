Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Valley National Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $524,643 as Market Valuation Rose; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Share Value Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 9,841 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $235.07. About 572,176 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 20,480 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Llc holds 2,878 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 624,793 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 1.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Franklin reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,312 are held by Eastern Bancorporation. 843 were reported by Choate Investment Advsr. Fiera Capital holds 2.9% or 2.98M shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 14,519 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 86,285 shares. Citigroup holds 130,568 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Plancorp Lc has 1,267 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 18,361 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Violich Mngmt has 21,941 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 103,754 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 151,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).