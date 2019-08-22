Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $659,850; Monarch Capital Management Stake In Kroger (KR) Was Has Boosted

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 6.04 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares to 72,633 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Polar Llp has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,713 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Utah Retirement stated it has 50,092 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,446 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & has 3,903 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Company reported 4,101 shares stake. S&Co has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parametric Associates Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 92,903 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 141,434 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Co reported 100 shares.

