Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Modera Wealth Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Raised as Valuation Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 194,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.10 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $257.35. About 477,599 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $194.89. About 1.32 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,964 shares to 612,481 shares, valued at $119.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 17,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,022 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Capital Lc holds 2.69% or 60,395 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 23,853 were reported by Hamilton Point Ltd Liability Co. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Commerce stated it has 220,756 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Company reported 43,435 shares. Jacobs Comm Ca accumulated 1.31% or 32,228 shares. Fort LP holds 3,406 shares. Patten Gp owns 0.72% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,987 shares. Essex Finance Ser holds 0.33% or 4,493 shares in its portfolio. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.24 million shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 96,012 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry, a Texas-based fund reported 72,662 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 13,500 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.9% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 39,996 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability Co owns 7,240 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 2,346 are held by First Personal Service. Ativo Mgmt Lc invested in 5,418 shares. Nadler Financial Gp Inc invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Community And reported 1,676 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alethea Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2,600 shares. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 4.87M shares. Windward Cap Management Communications Ca reported 0.62% stake. Somerset invested in 1.77% or 18,641 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest holds 1,105 shares. Edgestream Lp owns 1.5% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 72,237 shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 2,392 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 19,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

