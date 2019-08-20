Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position Has Lifted by Comgest Global Investors Sas; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) as Share Value Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 79,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 920,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.76M, up from 840,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 638,140 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 16.85 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch, Teva Pharmaceuticals, FedEx Corporation, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TEVA, GTT, GVA and EVH – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Upgraded. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 93,000 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $345.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 524,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).