Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Its Holding by $307,314 as Market Value Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.43. About 240,271 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 49,814 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 51,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $218.64. About 848,955 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wright Investors Inc invested in 0.31% or 3,988 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,322 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 20,740 shares. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,777 shares. Cookson Peirce owns 82,240 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 39,117 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Corp has 0.76% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,722 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 53,031 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.88% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 32,771 shares. Homrich Berg has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 13,318 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.63% or 15,216 shares in its portfolio. Golub Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 11,251 shares in its portfolio. At Bankshares reported 4,273 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MKM Partners joins crowded McDonald’s bull camp – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.62 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,096 shares to 3,255 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 300 Points; Dean Foods Shares Drop On Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Insur Tx reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Company Comml Bank holds 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 168,977 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 4,715 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amer Grp accumulated 88,564 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 30,133 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3,157 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ghp Investment Inc has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,457 shares. Nadler Finance Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 959 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 0.4% or 37,842 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,878 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Serv Inc invested in 1.43% or 42,173 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).