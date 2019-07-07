Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Has Lifted by Papp L Roy & Associates; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $662,802

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 15,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 250,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 475,356 shares to 19.19 million shares, valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,587 shares to 35,424 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).