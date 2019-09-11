Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Cut Holding by $311,250; Long Pond Capital LP Maintains Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG)

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $260.51. About 1.49M shares traded or 44.75% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 833,362 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 44,635 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 433,103 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management has 50,710 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 6.38 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 69,437 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 386,647 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co invested in 11,939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 169,124 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 928,050 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 750,710 shares. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Jump Trading Lc owns 2,570 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $74.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sl Green Realty Corp. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference, September 10, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SL Green’s Path To Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur reported 21,472 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Bancorporation has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence Capital Inc has 8,314 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Farm Mutual Automobile has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 189,878 were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor. 228,944 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,803 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc owns 11,011 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.01% or 1,010 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Llc reported 16,701 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Park National Oh holds 0.1% or 7,134 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 90,321 shares stake.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.68 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.