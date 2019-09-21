Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Iberiabank Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.24 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Oakmont Lowered Its Stake by $1.58 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 244,761 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.98M, down from 249,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.86 million shares traded or 71.21% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 18,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.82M shares traded or 79.38% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,783 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,642 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

