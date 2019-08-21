Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Share Price Rose While Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stock Value Declined While Timber Creek Capital Management Cut Its Position

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 504,257 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 1.21 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 10/05/2018 – Inside INdiana Business: BREAKING: Eli Lilly acquires California-based ARMO BioSciences in a $1.6 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares to 103,184 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares to 271,632 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 52,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

