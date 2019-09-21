Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered Its Holding; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Joho Capital Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 19,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45 million shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05 million shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed owns 0.35% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 770,999 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 0.19% or 2,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd reported 30 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc stated it has 4,835 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 87,665 are owned by Cap Fund Mgmt. 583,510 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Barr E S & invested 2.18% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,931 shares. Victory Inc has 27,250 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 56,040 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 36,255 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communications accumulated 27,413 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $579.91 million for 29.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 1.57M shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $100.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $889.59M for 19.15 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 1,155 shares. Pitcairn Co stated it has 3,227 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jacobs & Com Ca has invested 1.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blair William Il has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Advisor Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stone Run Cap Llc invested in 3.48% or 30,273 shares. Private Na reported 0.3% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,500 shares. 18 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct invested in 0.06% or 1,250 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 16,348 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 2.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 783,868 shares.

