Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Lowered Its Stake by $347,853 as Market Valuation Declined; Ionic Capital Management Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Lifted by $2.92 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 1,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 88,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 527,314 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 1.26M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.87M for 20.57 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc Com (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 42,093 shares to 90,741 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 32,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 413 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns has invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 45,594 shares. 303 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Limited Co. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 263 shares. 20,444 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Everence Management Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,014 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 196,093 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 125,287 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 1,151 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber Incorporated invested in 1,800 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hendley And has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 57,583 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 21,283 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,902 are owned by Hartford Inv. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 542,386 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 275 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Menta Capital Lc holds 0.29% or 14,488 shares in its portfolio. 5,109 are held by Horizon Invests Ltd Co. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp invested in 0% or 650 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 839 shares. Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 13,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi invested in 845,070 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 was made by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. LAURSEN THOMAS E had sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951. $373,977 worth of stock was sold by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. SHIREY TERRY ALAN had sold 500 shares worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 97,300 shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AU) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).