Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Its Position by $811,200 as Stock Price Rose; Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Lowered Holding by $554,800 as Share Value Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.77M, up from 269,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $249.08. About 286,016 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 29,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 69,090 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 98,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 3.13M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI UK Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 1.54% or 76,990 shares. Buckingham Management reported 8,341 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 2,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blume Capital Management reported 500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ally Fincl reported 5,000 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 182,577 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,931 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 19,377 shares. Eastern Financial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,312 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 952 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 28,401 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Miller LP holds 0.62% or 9,502 shares in its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,039 shares to 7.93 million shares, valued at $240.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 13,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,610 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Johnson Ben F. III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 80 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research accumulated 64,665 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Cetera holds 0.07% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 77,375 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 1.64M shares. 322,934 were accumulated by Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus. Davenport & Communication Lc owns 44,970 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 39,381 shares. Moreover, Cibc has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 52,581 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 4.41M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc has 1,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 97,605 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 128,925 shares stake.

