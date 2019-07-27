Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding Has Raised by Stifel Financial Corp; International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Has Lifted by Intrust Bank Na

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 23,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 722,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59 million, up from 698,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com reported 680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney owns 5,369 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Argyle Management invested in 1.4% or 25,875 shares. The Minnesota-based Sns Fin Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greylin Inv Mangement stated it has 176,932 shares or 5.61% of all its holdings. 3,848 are held by Cortland Assoc Mo. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth holds 0.51% or 11,978 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 458,814 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv holds 0.1% or 2,343 shares in its portfolio. Ent Service holds 0.2% or 6,490 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,530 shares stake. Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,767 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 491,672 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Arrow holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 610 shares. Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Synovus Financial accumulated 3,512 shares. Bourgeon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,327 shares stake. 342,933 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cibc Ww owns 19,551 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 141,434 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 11,624 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 30,747 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects, California-based fund reported 929 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 21,610 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10,518 shares to 105,014 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 43,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,419 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

