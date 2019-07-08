Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding Held by Bristol John W & Company Inc; Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $585,000

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 127,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 2.86 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39 million, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $251.18. About 567,576 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 106,052 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 43,542 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 6,901 were accumulated by Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company. Churchill Mgmt owns 575,523 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Schroder Management Gp accumulated 280,459 shares. Panagora Asset holds 144,363 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Valley National Advisers stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 34,713 shares. Crow Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 0% or 353 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 324,136 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 11.66M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy: A Solid Utility With High Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.71M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) by 379,486 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assocs has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 228,944 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.02% or 19,686 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 0.22% or 1.56 million shares. Vontobel Asset Inc reported 2.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dakota Wealth holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,013 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,848 shares in its portfolio. Accredited has 1,661 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 0.58% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 10,107 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability owns 2,878 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 95,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 49,485 were reported by Atwood And Palmer. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 4,715 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 110,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.