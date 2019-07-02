Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined; Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Stake in Skyline Champion (SKY) by $7.37 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 107.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 409,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 789,792 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, up from 380,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 131,522 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 14,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,514 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.02M, down from 91,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $252.32. About 519,768 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.48 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 25,400 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 948,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 1,540 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gam Ag invested in 31,248 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 45,323 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Levin Strategies LP has invested 1.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Personal Cap Advsr Corp accumulated 1,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 68,103 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Thomas Story And Son Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,018 shares. Amer Intl Group reported 88,564 shares stake. 5,058 are held by Albert D Mason Inc. Vestor Ltd holds 69,832 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares to 456,766 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,365 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Company holds 0% or 31,902 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 7,783 shares. Spitfire Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.32% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.92 million shares. Texas-based Highland Capital Lp has invested 0.69% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.05M shares. Blackrock Inc reported 3.14 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 187,891 shares or 0.95% of the stock. 13,100 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Manatuck Hill Limited Co invested in 312,400 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 789,792 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 115,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,500 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Co holds 674 shares.