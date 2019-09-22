Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 6,703 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.64 million shares traded or 164.73% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH) by 4,308 shares to 227,090 shares, valued at $39.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 576,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).