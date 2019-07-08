Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Valley National Advisers Decreased Holding; First Dallas Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 574,967 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lazard Asset Lc owns 22,995 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Gould Asset Limited Com Ca has invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Comm Of Nevada Incorporated reported 57,449 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton has 2,548 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Granite Investment Prns Lc has 2,684 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Lc owns 57,338 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Amer Invest Serv Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 603 shares. Ssi Inv Management stated it has 1,318 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Incorporated invested in 1.39% or 18,540 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.12% or 1,633 shares. 16,883 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Co. Schulhoff And Inc has 1,655 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 1,297 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 151,381 shares to 641,816 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 1.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,617 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell & Co reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 40,003 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 8,530 shares. Kj Harrison Partners holds 13,800 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Ser invested in 1.43% or 42,173 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 6,942 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Valley Advisers accumulated 11,624 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Company holds 4,101 shares. Cibc invested in 0.14% or 70,886 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc owns 3,209 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.63% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mycio Wealth Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 70,167 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.