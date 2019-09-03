Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $2.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Lifted Position in Seaspan (SSW)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 186,474 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – DEAL FOR IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Seaspan: Mark Chu to Step Down as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer, Effective Aug. 31; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Fincl Invests Additional $500M in Seaspan, Increasing Total Investment to $1B; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX TOTAL INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN WILL INCREASE TO $1B; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 8,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 59,643 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 51,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $249.6. About 273,992 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x

