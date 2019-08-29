Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Lowered Position by $5.00 Million; Eqis Capital Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Raised by $2.23 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 35,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 63,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 27,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 7.65M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 20,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 711,902 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.78 million, down from 731,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $254.7. About 278,009 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.19% or 4,148 shares. Torray Limited Liability reported 41,597 shares. Moreover, Caxton Associate LP has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,450 shares. Consulate, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,233 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.29% or 70,167 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation holds 18,445 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 40,003 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 5,103 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Barr E S Com stated it has 938 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 28,401 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 49,715 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 33,261 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Com reported 3,175 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cambridge Advisors holds 0.25% or 2,897 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.82M shares. Fincl Architects Inc accumulated 0.06% or 600 shares. 539,406 are held by First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Rockland Company accumulated 3,534 shares. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 8,456 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 7,983 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 803,737 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 1.35% or 13.51 million shares. Adirondack accumulated 472 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 902,570 shares. 39,805 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Snow Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Condor has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).