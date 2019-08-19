Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Boosted Position by $497,520 as Share Price Rose; Eqis Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $405,132

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 18,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $251.62. About 137,001 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 7,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,426 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 2.38 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,355 shares to 13,850 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 48,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,372 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.17% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has 68,503 shares. Altfest L J & Inc owns 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,812 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 237,423 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 2.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 45,883 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 7,193 shares. 5,037 are owned by Macnealy Hoover. Cumberland Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,183 shares. Lee Danner Bass invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 7,520 shares. Moreover, Haverford Services has 2.68% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 139,229 shares. 114,204 were reported by Motco. Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,130 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc stated it has 0.76% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strategic Fincl Services has 1,330 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 1,044 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burns J W And invested 1.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parsec Management Inc invested in 1,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Reliant Llc has 2.38% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,150 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Management has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 123 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Cubic Asset Mgmt invested in 1,920 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Com has 1.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,792 shares. Baskin Fincl Ser invested in 3.4% or 73,411 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,377 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,067 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.