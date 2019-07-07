Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Its Position by $15.27 Million; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Price Rose While Catalyst Capital Advisors Increased by $2.07 Million Its Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 61,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,366 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29 million, down from 262,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 172,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 756,952 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, up from 584,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.47 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,800 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 53,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,871 shares to 442,386 shares, valued at $37.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

