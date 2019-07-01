Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Cut Stake; Energous (WATT) Market Valuation Declined While Morgan Stanley Raised Position by $2.46 Million

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 383.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 410,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 517,382 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 106,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.0999 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2701. About 152,345 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $252.58. About 529,089 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $138,996 activity. The insider Johnston Cesar sold $59,859. 3,675 Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) shares with value of $25,247 were sold by Sahejpal Neeraj.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.50 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.