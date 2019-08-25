Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Position by $659,850; Element Capital Management Lowered Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake by $5.78 Million; Share Value Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 192,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 46,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 238,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.66 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment

