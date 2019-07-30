Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Spc Financial Has Boosted Position; Dominion Energy (D) Stake Held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 16,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,066 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, up from 306,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 879,625 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $256.9. About 119,932 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,750 shares to 85,159 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W Inc has 325,903 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 63,107 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 99,589 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 19,375 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 864 shares or 0% of the stock. Richard C Young & accumulated 1,342 shares. Scotia Inc reported 78,287 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northern Trust holds 0.2% or 3.22M shares. 6,012 were reported by Ycg Llc. Strategic reported 0.05% stake. Department Mb Savings Bank N A accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 12,008 shares. American Century Cos holds 1.19 million shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 713,123 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36,025 shares to 65,286 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 100,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.47M shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Asset invested in 0.38% or 277,630 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 184,603 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council has 54,700 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 564 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd owns 27,660 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11,008 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 245,332 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Canandaigua State Bank And Trust Company stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wealth Planning Limited accumulated 6,116 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.04 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 2,142 shares. 255,731 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company.