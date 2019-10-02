Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Foothills Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,582 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 10,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $246.78. About 598,712 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 202,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 169,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 371,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 4.11M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Sewing: “Challenge Ahead Is a Big One”; 15/03/2018 – 46NY: Deutsche Bank AG FRN: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank begins search for new chief; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS RISING EXECUTION CHALLENGES AT DEUTSCHE BANK, HIGHLIGHTED BY RECENTMANAGEMENT CHANGES AND STRATEGIC SHIFTS; 29/03/2018 – Butterfield to Handle Trust, Fiduciary Services for Ex-Deutsche Bank Global Trust Clients; 21/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Says Italy Faces `Medium-Term Bubbling Problem of Debt’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Weigh U.S. Retreat in Trading Rethink; 19/03/2018 – OCI NV OCI.AS : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 22.9 EUROS FROM 21.2 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,117 were reported by Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Hm Payson Com has 74,195 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund owns 5,625 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,200 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 17,845 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 14,923 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company reported 15,942 shares. Leavell Mngmt Inc reported 13,391 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 42,957 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt. American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hanson Mcclain has 22 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd reported 8,491 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,072 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.43% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22M and $180.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc by 1.43 million shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.