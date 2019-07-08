Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Maintained by Ci Investments Inc; Cypress Funds Raised Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $367.38. About 356,070 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 239,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 741,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.17 million, up from 501,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $251.8. About 306,319 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co has 0.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,793 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 149,893 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). National Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2.67 million shares. 13,204 are held by Dana Inv Incorporated. 2,497 are owned by Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn. Albion Financial Ut holds 14,803 shares. 85,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Cap Growth Mngmt LP reported 100,000 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.35% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 66,453 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,195 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,705 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0% or 116 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Japanese pilot vertigo likely cause of F-35 crash – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures $561.8M Contract for ATACMS Missiles – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million was sold by Evans Michele A. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 11,624 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lord Abbett Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 108,700 shares. 27,029 are held by Haverford Financial Svcs. Smith Moore holds 1,234 shares. Bath Savings Communication stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 31,191 shares. Westwood has 668,975 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc reported 2.32M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv reported 83,387 shares. Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.72% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 4,123 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Nj invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strategic Financial owns 1,330 shares.