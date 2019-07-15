Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Position Maintained by Pioneer Trust Bank N A; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $252.66. About 422,576 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 532,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.04 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Private Mgmt Gp invested in 833,162 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 498,150 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 51,745 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.31 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,528 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company accumulated 52,712 shares. 1.50M were accumulated by Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Skylands Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 43,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 266,247 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Com stated it has 9,693 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 70,462 shares to 634,664 shares, valued at $36.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 65,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown To Use Wind Power In 2020 As First Step In Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.00M for 10.08 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.