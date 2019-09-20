Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose While Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Its Seacor Holdings (CKH) Position by $587,500

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 6,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.34. About 1.22M shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Seacor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 72,167 shares traded. Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has declined 10.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CKH News: 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 4.0C; 20/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $184.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $184.8M; 15/05/2018 – SEACOR Announces Closing of the Exchange; 10/04/2018 – Seacor: Hawker Pacific Airservices Sale Worth $250M, Subject to Adjustments for Cash and Debt; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 12/04/2018 – Hawker Pacific, a portfolio company of Britton Hill Partners, agrees to be acquired by Jet Aviation

Analysts await Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 40.24% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CKH’s profit will be $9.84 million for 23.84 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Seacor Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $889.59M for 19.21 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.