Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Cott Que (COT) Position Held by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.48M shares traded or 48.87% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 72,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 77,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1.3% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Neuberger Berman Group Llc invested in 0% or 25,024 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.12% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 2.70M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 70,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Company accumulated 10,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl has 430,486 shares. Element Cap Limited reported 12,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 211,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd reported 32,653 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 76,710 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 250,657 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 382,220 shares. Wexford Capital Lp stated it has 400,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1.25 million shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,439 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 249,884 shares to 360,359 shares, valued at $63.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 81,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $886.43M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.