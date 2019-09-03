Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) Position Maintained by Waverton Investment Management Ltd; Harvest Capital Strategies Increased Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497 as Market Value Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (BDX) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 484,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.92 million, up from 480,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $246.31. About 544,312 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 374,826 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Benzinga” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 1.49 million shares stake. Heartland Incorporated reported 0.34% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gradient Invs Limited holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru, a New York-based fund reported 33,070 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc reported 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 136,816 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited. 38,408 were reported by British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp. 359,713 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hilltop Inc owns 6,700 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Principal Financial Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 89,281 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.81M are owned by Bancorporation Of America De. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 12 shares. Murphy Mngmt invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 5,367 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 3,442 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.49% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 486,662 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Management holds 1.85% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 59,917 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 3,300 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Synovus has 3,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Haverford Tru has 1.59% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advsr Asset Management Incorporated reported 45,140 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jensen Investment Mngmt invested 6.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc has 3.92% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).