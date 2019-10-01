Becton Dickinson Co (BDX) Holder Eastern Bank Cut Position by $459,144 as Stock Value Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 261,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, down from 265,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 1.81 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Co (BDX) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 1,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, down from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61M shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd holds 9,050 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.34% or 184,087 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 81,035 are owned by British Columbia Management Corporation. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15,533 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 2,199 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Liability Co has 15,144 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.48% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 218,722 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Haverford Financial Services Incorporated reported 2.36% stake. Psagot Investment House accumulated 0.38% or 37,457 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore Company has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,295 shares. Violich Capital stated it has 21,688 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,794 shares to 119,189 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (CWI).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.11 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analog Devices Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 10/01: (GERN) (ADT) (MNK) Higher (NERV) (AMTD) (ETFC) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bollard Gru Limited holds 44,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Madison Holdings invested in 518,864 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Llc accumulated 7,206 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.21% or 4,113 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 67 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,115 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Co invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 121,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 2.94 million shares. Leavell Inc holds 0.06% or 4,994 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 22.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.