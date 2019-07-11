Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Holding; Claar Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $226.26. About 624,359 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03 million, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 642,251 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Associates Inc owns 3,075 shares. 116,422 were reported by Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,729 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 8,504 shares. Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sky Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 1,710 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Donaldson Mngmt Lc reported 173,504 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,996 are held by Windward Cap Management Ca. Atwood Palmer accumulated 30 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 6,634 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Svcs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 986 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 274,278 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $305.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 996,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).