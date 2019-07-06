Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Declined While Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Position; Citigroup Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) Has Raised by $13.30 Million

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 6949.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 229,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 232,641 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 571,749 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDK Global Announces Entry into an Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement to Repurchase $260 Million of its Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CDK Global Names Mahesh Shah Chief Product and Technology Officer – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CDK Global Inc (CDK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hyundai dealers to offer customers Lyft rides through CDK app – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:ALLY) by 420,100 shares to 357,600 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 364,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB).

