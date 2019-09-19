Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose While Oakmont Partners Lowered Its Position; Caz Investments LP Has Increased Holding in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) by $334,400 as Stock Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 1,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $650,000, down from 4,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $257.77. About 372,939 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 36,993 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.56 million for 19.47 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 6,320 shares to 38,017 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

