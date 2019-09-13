Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Decreased Stake; Caxton Has Lowered Stake in Mei Pharma (MEIP) by $2.72 Million

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 220,817 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 44,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 121,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56 million, down from 165,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $260.86. About 258,489 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 89,188 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.82% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset Management One reported 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bluestein R H & owns 147,566 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.9% stake. Lincoln Capital Llc owns 19,301 shares. Vident Investment Advisory reported 2,283 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Transamerica Advisors stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everett Harris & Company Ca owns 391,833 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. 3,973 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 372,090 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $40.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.70 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

