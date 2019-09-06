Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed by $3.14 Million Its Holding; Capital Returns Management Cut Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding by $3.24 Million; Valuation Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 12,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $262.15. About 476,878 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 128,142 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $68.83M for 19.50 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 35,025 shares to 48,538 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 39,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.78 million for 19.80 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

