Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Nuance Investments Has Upped Its Holding by $9.80 Million as Share Price Rose; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 1.34 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1200.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 38,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $253.98. About 681,917 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,211 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 549,257 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp holds 38,484 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 284,612 shares. 1,981 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru Comm. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 5,454 were reported by Cwm Llc. Weiss Multi has invested 0.51% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Asset Limited reported 26,134 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,580 shares. Conning Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 91,162 are owned by Magnetar Fincl Lc. Northeast Investment holds 1,179 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca owns 391,833 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 648,507 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh owns 96,012 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co owns 220,756 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Notis reported 2,235 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 37,588 shares stake. 8,314 are owned by Everence Mgmt. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 17,845 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 229 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust owns 748 shares. Verity And Verity has 1.42% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 25,900 shares. Rhenman Partners Asset Mgmt Ab owns 80,000 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 249,413 shares to 753,907 shares, valued at $112.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 178,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,365 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.