Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Johnston Asset Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Calamos Wealth Management Has Lifted Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position by $306,440

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 4,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 180,877 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, down from 185,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $247.77. About 387,349 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 21,110 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 19,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $181.52. About 570,125 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co invested in 5.04% or 43,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 146,264 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 40,114 shares. California-based Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP has invested 0.48% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Financial Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 165 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 14,328 shares. Century Companies reported 442,508 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.05% or 4,957 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% or 300,991 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability invested in 200,367 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bogle Invest Management Lp De reported 85,900 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14,466 shares. Asset Management One Communication invested 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated holds 21,800 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,353 shares to 3,590 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares to 11.14M shares, valued at $251.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

