Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Cut Its Position by $925,035; Buckingham Capital Management Upped Its Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR) Stake

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $255.02. About 209,741 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 245,605 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.26 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 3,200 shares to 9,964 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NYSE:NKE) by 72,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (NYSE:LUV) by 123,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,531 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA).