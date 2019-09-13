Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Etrade Capital Management Increased Position; Bruni J V & Company Position in Radian Group (RDN) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 31,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.08 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 762,262 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 16,139 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 11,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $260.39. About 303,667 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.32M for 8.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.