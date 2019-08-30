Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Raised Holding; Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Share Value Rose While Caz Investments LP Has Lowered by $431,800 Its Stake

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $255.21. About 115,434 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 367,989 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 16/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Crowned Prince (Video); 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B CASH DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: The Weather Channel’s parent company, Weather Group, has been sold to Entertainment Studios; 13/03/2018 – CHINA SOV. WEALTH FUND IS SAID TO SELL STAKE IN BLACKSTONE: FT; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 19,958 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,831 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.33% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 31,248 shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First City Capital Management invested in 3,853 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 12,960 shares. Moreover, Novare Mngmt Llc has 1.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 33,266 shares. De Burlo Gru owns 2,016 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 20,200 shares. Waverton Invest Ltd holds 6.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 484,210 shares. First United Bancorporation Tru holds 1.1% or 7,170 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Co holds 5,073 shares. Caledonia Public Ltd Liability stated it has 11.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

