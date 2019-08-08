Becton Dickinson (BDX) Valuation Rose While Prudential Plc Has Trimmed Holding by $6.46 Million; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 5,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,155 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 14,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $295.54. About 484,632 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 25,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 447,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69M, down from 473,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $251.03. About 797,162 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc, Texas-based fund reported 9,305 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Llc holds 0.22% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colony Limited Com holds 13,256 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Evergreen Management Lc reported 13,616 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Canal Insur Comm reported 13,123 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pennsylvania Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goelzer Management holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,280 shares. 12,552 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Co. Findlay Park Prns Llp has 2.05M shares. Beaumont Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,734 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.47% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Grandfield And Dodd Llc invested in 3,746 shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amrc (NYSE:STAY) by 60,697 shares to 545,584 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 22,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 25,428 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1,210 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.46% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 103,270 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 8,957 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 177 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk invested in 0.06% or 66,472 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Company holds 3.42 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 465,147 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.15% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 63,431 shares. 89,228 are held by Prudential Financial. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has 70,243 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% stake.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,376 shares to 50,323 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).