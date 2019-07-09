Becton Dickinson (BDX) Valuation Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $540,828; Td Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 11,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,002 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 1.57M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $250.97. About 1.04M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year's $2.91 per share. BDX's profit will be $830.78 million for 20.37 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.37 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

