Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Value Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered by $727,900 Its Holding; Cameco (CCJ) Holder Raymond James & Associates Upped Holding by $1.27 Million

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1059.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 127,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 139,185 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 450,301 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 26,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77 million, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $258.22. About 157,770 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.50 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 4,317 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 892 shares. Burney owns 10,724 shares. 121,270 are held by Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.27% or 26,548 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp accumulated 1,575 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 2.53% or 690,335 shares. 2,696 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,124 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 939 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Llp holds 5.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3.81M shares. Deltec Asset Llc holds 15,850 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc owns 1.52% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 48,988 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 79,930 shares to 795,430 shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

