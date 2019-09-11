Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered by $540,828 Its Position; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lifted Holding in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 23,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 160,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 136,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 509,988 shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $260.51. About 1.49 million shares traded or 44.75% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 165,377 shares to 363,687 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,743 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 23,900 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 4,050 are held by Piedmont Advisors Inc. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 11,900 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 80,581 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.05% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Moreover, Sachem Head Management LP has 17.04% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 3.33 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 131,227 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 1.36% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Scout Invests has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Brinker Cap owns 10,970 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 12,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.68 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has invested 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Co accumulated 6,315 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alley Ltd invested in 14,617 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 14,686 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 38,772 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 83,387 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 79,898 shares. Ghp Advsrs holds 3,710 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru owns 692,586 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 566,833 shares. 62,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Company. 3,175 were reported by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 141,434 shares or 1.92% of the stock. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

