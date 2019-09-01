Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stock Value Declined While Tig Advisors Trimmed by $677,600 Its Stake

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 1.57M shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX SEES $25M-$30M PRETAX IMPAIRMENT ON ASSET SALE; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.32% or 20,588 shares in its portfolio. Sit Associates holds 71,245 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.12% or 50,026 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 120,707 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 1,477 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 42,593 shares. 57,792 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Bridges Invest Management Inc reported 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,655 are held by Eqis Cap Mngmt. Coastline Commerce reported 21,758 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Troy Asset invested 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Finance accumulated 4,481 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 45,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tronox Holdings plcâ€™s (NYSE:TROX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tronox Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tronox (TROX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tronox to Hold Investor Call to Discuss Legacy Cristal Business Performance and Reiterate Outlook for 2019 and 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tronox Inc. (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.