Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Rose While Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered by $351,090 Its Position; As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Share Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.54. About 677,298 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 81,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 166,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 85,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 87,672 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 54,915 shares to 408,483 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 115,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,956 shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated reported 1,141 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial reported 3,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs has 1.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,020 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 8,844 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Glovista Invests Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 2,232 shares. Papp L Roy & has invested 1.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 57,187 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 1,725 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 1,617 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 22 shares. Agf stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sky Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 2.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 26,015 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Tru stated it has 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 3,715 shares to 5,365 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 17,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).