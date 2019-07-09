Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Declined While Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered by $351,090 Its Holding; Havens Advisors Has Cut Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $980,000

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $250.75. About 572,799 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.35 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com owns 323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 1,753 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2.93 million shares. Northstar Gp invested in 0.36% or 3,223 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 36,156 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3,941 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt owns 59,917 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr has 1.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 40,653 shares. Glovista Lc holds 0.1% or 1,292 shares in its portfolio. 22,462 are owned by Burns J W And Incorporated Ny. Putnam Invests Lc holds 1.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2.32 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 20,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares to 32,664 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V).