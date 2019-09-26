Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shares Rose While Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raised Its Stake; Investec Asset Management North America Has Increased Extended Stay America (STAY) Stake by $3.69 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 230,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.14M, up from 961,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 111,239 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 20,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 783,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.54M, up from 763,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $253.04. About 173,300 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co holds 0.01% or 22,800 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Stevens Management Lp holds 35,167 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 98,347 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability owns 166,339 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1.91 million shares. Advisory Rech Inc reported 0.35% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 600,620 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.12% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 3.26 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 8,413 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 37,700 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co has invested 1.2% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 123,246 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (NYSE:AFG) by 3,414 shares to 14,177 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 44,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,326 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt has 3,092 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.08% or 793,593 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc holds 0.3% or 6,300 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prentiss Smith And Com invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Psagot House Limited invested in 0.38% or 37,457 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Consulate Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sabal holds 0.1% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Foothills Asset Management Ltd holds 2% or 20,582 shares. Accredited Invsts owns 1,661 shares. Harvest Incorporated holds 0.7% or 9,600 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,375 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,117 shares.