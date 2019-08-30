Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shares Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $540,828; Biondo Investment Advisors Decreased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake as Stock Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $291. About 101,951 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $253.93. About 262,430 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 43,685 shares to 186,390 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated owns 3,163 shares. 31,788 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Co Of Oklahoma accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Navellier Inc reported 13,468 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.15% stake. Horizon Lc reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Carderock Capital invested in 23,257 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp, Japan-based fund reported 65,231 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 2,616 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York-based Barrett Asset Limited Co has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 939 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.21% or 66,103 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 3,308 shares. 7,462 are owned by First Citizens National Bank & Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Inc reported 1,725 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,446 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc has 5,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 34,040 shares. 5,000 were reported by Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Company. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited holds 0.26% or 11,296 shares. Rockland Communications stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moors Cabot holds 0.32% or 19,342 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California-based Covington Cap has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Manhattan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Family Firm Inc holds 1,472 shares. 474 were accumulated by Shelton Cap. American Research And Mgmt accumulated 0% or 51 shares.